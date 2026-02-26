120 combat engagements recorded at front: half in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 120 combat engagements have taken place along the frontline. The enemy is attacking most intensively in two directions.

This is stated in the General Staff’s operational update on the situation at the front as of 4:00 p.m. on 26 February, Censor.NET reports.

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Strikes on Ukraine

From the territory of the Russian Federation, the enemy carried out artillery shelling of areas near the settlements of:

Situation in the north

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy launched one attack on the positions of our defenders. The enemy carried out three airstrikes, dropping eight guided bombs, and conducted 54 shelling attacks on populated areas and our units’ positions, including three using multiple launch rocket systems. Units of Ukraine’s Armed Forces conducted active operations and achieved certain successes.

Read more: Radar station and other facilities and concentrations of occupying personnel hit in temporarily occupied territories and in Russia – General Staff

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked 12 times in the areas of Starytsia, Pishchane, Nesterne, Chuhunivka and toward Zelenyi and Okhrimivka. Two engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked four times near Kruhliakivka and toward Kurylivka, Bohuslavka and Novoplatonivka.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled ten attacks by the invaders near Novoselivka and toward Chervonyi Stav, Novoiehorivka, Drobysheve, Stavky and Lyman. One engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled seven attempts by the occupiers to advance near Yampol, Zakytne and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian occupying forces launched one attack near Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

Read more: Russia’s full-scale offensive has stalled for several months, - Bloomberg

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 15 offensive actions near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka and toward Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Berestok, Stepanivka, Sofiivka and Novoplatonivka. One attack is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupying forces have made 36 attempts to dislodge our troops from their positions near Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Muravka and Filiia, and toward Bilytske, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Serhiivka and Novopidhorodne. Four attacks are currently ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked seven times near Ternove, Zlahoda and toward Verbove and Vyshneve. Airstrikes targeted Ivanivka, Oleksandrohrad, Malomykhailivka and Pysantsi.

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 attacks by the occupiers near Huliaipole and toward Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka, Hirke, Varvarivka, Olenokostiantynivka, Sviatopetrivka and Charivne. One attack is still ongoing. In addition, enemy aviation struck Verkhna Tersa, Tersianka, Zelene, Shevchenkivske, Vozdvyzhivka, Dolynka and Kopani.

Read more: 115 combat engagements recorded. Most intense fighting in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, General Staff says

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske directions, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

According to the General Staff, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions.