115 combat engagements recorded. Most intense fighting in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, General Staff says

Since the beginning of the day, 115 combat engagements have taken place along the front line, including 30 in the Pokrovsk direction and 22 in the Huliaipole direction.

This is stated in the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces update on the situation at the front as of 4:00 p.m. on 25 February, Censor.NET reports.

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Strikes on Ukraine

From the territory of the Russian Federation, the enemy carried out artillery shelling of areas near the following settlements, among others:

Situation in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 11 attacks on the positions of our defenders, four of which are still ongoing. They fired 53 times on populated areas and the positions of our units, including 10 times with multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: Since beginning of day, enemy has attacked 50 times: most actively in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions – General Staff

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked seven times in the areas of Pishchane, Vovchansk, and in the directions of Zelenyi and Lyman. Three combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked four times in the area of Borivska Andriivka and towards Pishchane and Kurylivka. One battle is ongoing.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled six attacks by the invaders towards Novoiehorivka, Drobysheve and Lyman.

According to the General Staff, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded in the Sloviansk direction at this time.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian occupiers carried out two attacks near Bondarne.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,262,490 people (+1,070 per day), 11,701 tanks, 37,589 artillery systems, 24,091 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders conducted 12 offensive actions towards the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Berestok, Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka and Sofiivka. Three attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 30 attempts to push Ukrainian troops from their positions in the areas of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Novomykolaivka and towards Bilytske, Hryshyne, Novopidhorodne and Novopavlivka. Eight attacks are currently ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked five times in the areas of Zelene Hai, Ternove, Vyshneve and Kalynivske. Pokrovske came under an airstrike.

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 22 attacks by the occupiers in the area of Huliaipole, Bilohiria and towards Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Hirke and Varvarivka. Seven attacks are still ongoing. In addition, enemy aviation struck Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske, Dolynka, Kopani, Liubytske and Tersyanka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked eight times in the areas of Stepnohirsk, Mali Shcherbaky and Stepove.

Read more: "Uragan" MLRS, "Buk-M1" air defence missile system and number of areas where Russian troops are concentrated have been hit, - General Staff (updated)

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian troops are repelling one enemy attack.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions at this time.

Ukrainian forces are wearing down the enemy along the entire line of contact and in the rear.