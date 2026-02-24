Since beginning of day, enemy has attacked 50 times: most actively in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions – General Staff

The occupiers continue attempts to advance in certain sectors of the front. The Defense Forces are restraining the enemy, inflicting significant losses. Since the beginning of the day, the number of attacks by the aggressor has already reached 50.

This is stated in the update by the General Staff of the AFU as of 4:00 p.m, Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

Shelling of border areas continues. Today in the Sumy region, the settlements of Volfyne, Yastrubshchyna, Kucherivka, Ryzhivka, Novovasylivka, Khodyne, and Tovstodubove were affected.

Situation in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 44 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, seven of which involved the use of MLRS. Five combat engagements took place in this direction.

Read more: Since beginning of day, there have been 40 combat engagements on front line: Pokrovsk direction is hottest, - General Staff

Battles in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the adversary attacked twice toward the settlement of Vilcha. Currently, no enemy attempts to move forward are observed.

In the Kupiansk direction, the adversary advanced twice in the area of Hlushkivka.

Battles in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance toward Shyiivka, Drobysheve, and Stavky. One assault operation is ongoing.



In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers tried to advance on the positions of our troops toward Rai-Oleksandrivka, Yampil, and Dronivka. Two out of three attacks are ongoing.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,259,780 people (+890 per day), 11,694 tanks, 37,470 artillery systems, 24,069 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders conducted 10 offensive actions near Kostiantynivka, Berestok, Pleshchiivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 13 times to push our soldiers from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, and Filiia. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy went on the offensive twice, toward Ternove and Nove Zaporizhzhia. The areas of Havrylivka and Pysantsi were hit by airstrikes.

Read more: Area where Russian Federation’s missile unit is concentrated, as well as enemy’s logistics facilities and command posts, have been hit, - General Staff

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, 11 attacks occurred in the Hulyaypole area and toward Zaliznychne and Zahirne. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, and Lyubytske. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers attacked three times. Combat engagements took place in the areas of Stepove, Stepnohirsk, and Plavni.

In the Prydniprovske direction, no active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

"In other directions, no significant changes in the situation are currently recorded. No enemy attempts to advance are recorded. Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat contact and in the rear," the General Staff reported.