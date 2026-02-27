Enemy is increasing pressure in Pokrovsk, Huliaipole and Kostiantynivka directions, - General Staff

230 combat clashes were recorded on the front line over the past day. Of these, 109 were in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Kostiantynivka directions.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Shelling of Ukraine

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched two missile strikes on Ukrainian territory, using 44 missiles, 80 air strikes, and dropping 268 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 6,607 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,154 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including 71 with multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes with guided bombs on populated areas, in particular:

Oleksandrohrad, Donetsk Oblast; Ivanivka, Lisne, Malomykhailivka, Pysantsi, Pokrovske, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast;

Verkhnia Tersa, Tersianka, Zelene, Shevchenkivske, Vozdvyzhivka, Dolynka, Kopani, Orikhiv, Preobrazhenka, Veselianka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Hostilities

In the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, our defenders repelled one enemy attack over the past day. The enemy carried out four air strikes, dropping eleven guided bombs, and fired 112 times on the positions of our troops and populated areas, six of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 13 times in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Pishchane, Kruhle, Nesterne, Chuhunivka, and in the direction of Zelene and Okhrimivka.

Yesterday, there were six attacks by the invaders in the Kupiansk direction. The defence forces repelled the enemy's assault in the Kruhliakivka area and in the direction of Kurylivka, Bohuslavka, and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 14 times, trying to advance towards Chervonyi Stav, Novoiehorivka, Drobysheve, Stavky, Lyman, and in the area of Zarichne and Novoselivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled eight attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Yampil, Zakitne, and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russians twice attempted to advance on our troops' positions in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Bondarne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 24 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and in the direction of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Berestok, Stepanivka, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka.

Watch more: 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade warriors hit tank, MLRS and occupiers’ ground robots in Kostiantynivka direction. VIDEO

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 50 offensive actions by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Muravka, Filiia, and in the direction of the settlements of Bilytske, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Serhiivka, and Novopidhorodne.

Read more: Russians are trying to capture Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. Defense forces are increasing aerial reconnaissance and mining enemy advance routes, - Operation Task Force "East"

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions ten times, in the areas of the settlements of Ternove, Zlahoda, and in the direction of Verbove, Vyshneve, and Oleksandrohrad.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attempted to advance on our defenders' positions 35 times in the areas of Dobropillia, Huliaipole, and towards the settlements of Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka, Hirke, Varvarivka, Olenokostiantynivka, Sviatopetrivka, and Charivne.

Read more: Situation in south: "kill zone" up to 20 km from front line, - Defense Forces

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Orikhiv and Prydniprovskyi directions.

No signs of the formation of offensive groups by the aggressor were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupying forces in terms of manpower and equipment and are actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces struck two areas where personnel were concentrated and three other important targets of the Russian invaders.

In total, the losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amount to 1,280 people. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed two tanks, six armoured combat vehicles, 17 artillery systems, 883 tactical-level unmanned aerial vehicles, 37 missiles, and 116 units of the occupiers' automotive equipment.