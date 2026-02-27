Total combat losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the war - about 1,265,130 people (+1,280 per day), 11,706 tanks, 37,631 artillery systems, 24,097 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defence forces have eliminated 1,265,130 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to February 27, 2026, are estimated at:

personnel – approximately 1,265,130 (+1,280) individuals

tanks – 11,706 (+2) units

armored combat vehicles – 24,097 (+6) units

artillery systems – 37,631 (+17) units

MLRS – 1,659 (+0) units

air defence systems – 1,305 (+0) units

aircraft – 435 (+0) units

helicopters – 348 (+0) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 148,021 (+883) units

cruise missiles – 4,384 (+37) units

ships/boats – 29 (+0) units

submarines – 2 (+0) units

automotive equipment and tankers – 80,180 (+116) units

special equipment – 4,075 (+0) units.

Read more: Radar station and other facilities and concentrations of occupying personnel hit in temporarily occupied territories and in Russia – General Staff