Total combat losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the war - about 1,265,130 people (+1,280 per day), 11,706 tanks, 37,631 artillery systems, 24,097 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defence forces have eliminated 1,265,130 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Losses of the Russian army
Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to February 27, 2026, are estimated at:
- personnel – approximately 1,265,130 (+1,280) individuals
- tanks – 11,706 (+2) units
- armored combat vehicles – 24,097 (+6) units
- artillery systems – 37,631 (+17) units
- MLRS – 1,659 (+0) units
- air defence systems – 1,305 (+0) units
- aircraft – 435 (+0) units
- helicopters – 348 (+0) units
- UAVs of operational and tactical level – 148,021 (+883) units
- cruise missiles – 4,384 (+37) units
- ships/boats – 29 (+0) units
- submarines – 2 (+0) units
- automotive equipment and tankers – 80,180 (+116) units
- special equipment – 4,075 (+0) units.
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