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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the war - about 1,265,130 people (+1,280 per day), 11,706 tanks, 37,631 artillery systems, 24,097 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defence forces have eliminated 1,265,130 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to February 27, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,265,130 (+1,280) individuals
  • tanks – 11,706 (+2) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,097 (+6) units
  • artillery systems – 37,631 (+17) units
  • MLRS – 1,659 (+0) units
  • air defence systems – 1,305 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 348 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 148,021 (+883) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,384 (+37) units
  • ships/boats – 29 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tankers – 80,180 (+116) units
  • special equipment – 4,075 (+0) units.

Read more: Radar station and other facilities and concentrations of occupying personnel hit in temporarily occupied territories and in Russia – General Staff

Втрати армії РФ на ранок 27 лютого

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Russian Army (11967) Armed Forces HQ (5220) liquidation (3072) elimination (7421)
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