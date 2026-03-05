Ammunition depot in TOT Donetsk region and UAV control center in occupied Crimea hit, - General Staff
Ukrainian defense forces have struck an ammunition depot belonging to Russian invaders in the occupied Donetsk region.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"On the night of March 4, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck an ammunition depot near Nyzhnia Krynka, material and technical resources near Chystiakove in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, and a ground relay station for Geran/Gerbera strike UAVs in the Chornomorsk area in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea," the statement said.
Other hits
Ukrainian soldiers also struck enemy troop concentrations in the vicinity of Berezove in the Dnipropetrovsk region and near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.
The enemy's losses and the extent of the damage are currently being assessed.
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