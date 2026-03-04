Drones of 125th SHMB destroyed tanks, vehicle and UGV and eliminated occupiers in pipe in Lyman direction. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 125th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade (SHMB) of the Third Army Corps struck logistical and fire support equipment, as well as ruscist personnel, in the Lyman direction.

As Censor.NET reports, strike drones carried out precise strikes on concentrations of Russian troops and camouflaged armored vehicles.

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In particular, 10 occupiers, 2 tanks, a car, an unmanned ground vehicle (UGV), and 9 shelters were destroyed.

Also, in one of the frames, drone operators of the 125th SHMB eliminated ruscists who were trying to hide in a pipe under the road.

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