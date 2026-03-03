SIGNUM drone operators detect and smash occupiers’ camouflaged tank to pieces. VIDEO
Drone operators of the SIGNUM battalion of the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade detected a camouflaged Russian tank in their area of responsibility.
As reported by Censor.NET, the soldiers smashed the equipment to pieces with several FPV drone strikes.
Armored vehicles are in short supply for the enemy at this stage of the war, but the ruscists continue attempting to deploy them to the battlefield in hopes of gaining additional protection.
"The result, one more piece of enemy equipment was taken out. And most importantly, the tank will no longer be firing at our infantry," the fighters said in comments under the video.
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