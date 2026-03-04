Drone operators continue to demonstrate precision in eliminating enemy forces. According to Censor.NET, fighters from the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelia" have released footage of a successful hunt, during which three groups of invaders, totalling nine people, were eliminated.

The video footage captured not only the accurate strikes, but also the complete helplessness of the "Susanna's" who tried to manoeuvre under the sights of Ukrainian FPV drones.

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Chronicle of demilitarisation from "Skelia"