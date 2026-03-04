Minus 9 occupiers: drones of 425th "Skelia" regiment eliminated three enemy assault groups. VIDEO
Drone operators continue to demonstrate precision in eliminating enemy forces. According to Censor.NET, fighters from the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelia" have released footage of a successful hunt, during which three groups of invaders, totalling nine people, were eliminated.
The video footage captured not only the accurate strikes, but also the complete helplessness of the "Susanna's" who tried to manoeuvre under the sights of Ukrainian FPV drones.
Chronicle of demilitarisation from "Skelia"
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The first trio: The occupiers got lost near the landing site. After hitting the rear guard, their "comrades" threw the wounded man as bait and tried to hide behind the destroyed equipment. However, the closed doors of the vehicle became a trap for them — another FPV drone eliminated both of them on the spot.
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The second group: Another "guide" led the trio of infantrymen straight into an open field. After a series of strikes, the pilots counted: "One, two, three, four." The group was eliminated instantly.
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Final chord: The last two invaders were waiting for evacuation near a prepared "package" with their accomplice. The evacuation did not arrive, but instead the "Skelia" drones flew in. After several hits, the number of packages in the landing zone officially increased.
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