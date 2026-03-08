Defence Forces regained control of up to 435 kilometres of territory in south, — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that in the south, the Defence Forces managed to regain control of the territory between 400 and 435 km, thus thwarting the enemy's plans for a spring offensive in this direction.

The head of state announced this during a joint briefing with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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"In the south of our country, over the past month and a half, the Armed Forces have carried out a number of important defensive actions, and in some areas, offensive actions. These actions were exclusively aimed at thwarting the plans of the Russian Federation. We believe that they have been quite successful – we have regained control over approximately 400-435 km," Zelenskyy said.

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