Russia launched nearly 1,750 drones, 1,530 guided aerial bombs and 39 missiles against Ukraine in one week, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Over the past week, Russia has attacked Ukraine thousands of times using drones, guided aerial bombs, and missiles.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

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More protection is needed

"The enemy has used almost 1,750 strike drones, 1,530 guided aerial bombs and 39 missiles against our people. Civilian infrastructure, including energy facilities and residential buildings, has been hit. Our soldiers manage to neutralise most of the targets. But we need more protection, and we need it every day," the president stressed.

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Support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia

"First and foremost, these are air defence missiles, and therefore contributions and supplies within the PURL programme are key. And I thank everyone who continues to support us," Zelenskyy added.

He noted that sanctions against Russia and its allies must continue to be strengthened.

"Everything that helps Russia finance and continue this war must be blocked. Today, there will be talks with European partners on each of these elements. I thank everyone who is helping Ukraine," the head of state said.