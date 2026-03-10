Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,274,990 people (+950 per day), 11,758 tanks, 38,202 artillery systems, 24,174 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,274,990 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Losses of the Russian army
Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to March 9, 2026, are estimated at:
- personnel – approximately 1,274,990 (+950) individuals
- tanks – 11,758 (+13) units
- armored combat vehicles – 24,174 (+7) units
- artillery systems – 38,202 (+73) units
- MLRS – 1,679 (+4) units
- air defense systems – 1,328 (+2) units
- aircraft – 435 (+0) units
- helicopters – 349 (+0) units
- UAVs of operational and tactical level – 168,809 (+2,169) units
- cruise missiles – 4,403 (+0) units
- ships/boats – 31 (+0) units
- submarines – 2 (+0) units
- automotive equipment and tankers – 82,510 (+221) units
- special equipment – 4,087 (+4) units.
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