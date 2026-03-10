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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,274,990 people (+950 per day), 11,758 tanks, 38,202 artillery systems, 24,174 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,274,990 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to March 9, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,274,990 (+950) individuals
  • tanks – 11,758 (+13) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,174 (+7) units
  • artillery systems – 38,202 (+73) units
  • MLRS – 1,679 (+4) units
  • air defense systems – 1,328 (+2) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 349 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 168,809 (+2,169) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,403 (+0) units
  • ships/boats – 31 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tankers – 82,510 (+221) units
  • special equipment – 4,087 (+4) units.

Watch more: National Guard soldiers of 11th Brigade inflicted 679 hits on enemy in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. VIDEO

Втрати ворога 9 березня

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Russian Army (12026) Armed Forces HQ (5259) liquidation (3086) elimination (7471)
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