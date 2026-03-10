Almost entire territory of Dnipropetrovsk region has been liberated from enemy, with only three settlements remaining to be completed, - Komarenko, head of the General Staff’s department

During the offensive in the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces managed to liberate practically the entire territory of Dnipropetrovsk region, which had been captured by Russian troops.

This was reported by Major General Oleksandr Komarenko, Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff, in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Results of the operation

More than 400 square kilometers of our territory have already been liberated. In a slightly smaller area, the rear zone has been cleared of enemy personnel who had infiltrated it. Almost the entire territory of the Dnipropetrovsk region has been liberated. Three small settlements remain to be finished off and two more to be cleared. By the way, thanks to these active measures, we have seen positive dynamics in February—more territory has been liberated than lost," he said.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated 460 km² in the south, - Zelenskyy

The operation is offensive

Komarenko also emphasized that the operation is offensive.

"Our offensive actions there are being carried out by airborne assault troops and assault troops with the support of mechanized brigades defending this direction. This is a planned offensive operation that has gone through all the procedures of approval, coordination, agreement, etc.," the general clarified.

"During these four years of war, the nature of combat operations has changed dramatically. If at the beginning of 2022 the Russians were advancing in columns, using equipment, now there is generally no such possibility on the front line. The development of unmanned systems is dictating changes in the forms of armed struggle. Therefore, when people talk about some isolated local actions, it is because they look like the actions of individual groups, rather than a full-fledged operation," he added.

Read more: AFU counterattacks in Oleksandrivka direction, holding back Russian advance towards Dnipropetrovsk region, - Southern Defence Forces