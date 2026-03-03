Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated 460 km² in the south, - Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced significant results of the winter-spring counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and named the area of liberated territories.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported in an interview with Corriere Della Serra.
"We have regained 460 square kilometres since the beginning of the year," the Ukrainian president said.
What preceded this?
In February, Zelenskyy stated that, despite the Kremlin's demands during negotiations, the Ukrainian military was successful in liberating territories in the southern sectors of the front.
According to him, as of 20 February, 300 square kilometres had been liberated.
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