Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,276,760 people (+780 per day), 11,766 tanks, 38,319 artillery systems, 24,197 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,276,760 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to March 12, 2026, are estimated at:

personnel – approximately 1,276,760 (+780) persons

tanks – 11,766 (+3) units

armored combat vehicles – 24,197 (+20) units

artillery systems – 38,319 (+56) units

MLRS – 1,681 (+1) units

air defense systems – 1,329 (+1) units

aircraft – 435 (+0) units

helicopters – 349 (+0) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 173,068 (+2,102) units

cruise missiles – 4,403 (+0) units

ships/boats – 31 (+0) units

submarines – 2 (+0) units

automotive equipment and tankers – 83,034 (+243) units

special equipment – 4,088 (+0) units.

Watch more: Soldiers of 425th SAR broke through Russian Federation’s defences, eliminated 600 occupiers and advanced more than 10 km in southern Dnipropetrovsk region. VIDEO (updated)