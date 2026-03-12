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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,276,760 people (+780 per day), 11,766 tanks, 38,319 artillery systems, 24,197 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,276,760 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to March 12, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,276,760 (+780) persons
  • tanks – 11,766 (+3) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,197 (+20) units
  • artillery systems – 38,319 (+56) units
  • MLRS – 1,681 (+1) units
  • air defense systems – 1,329 (+1) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 349 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 173,068 (+2,102) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,403 (+0) units
  • ships/boats – 31 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tankers – 83,034 (+243) units
  • special equipment – 4,088 (+0) units.

Watch more: Soldiers of 425th SAR broke through Russian Federation’s defences, eliminated 600 occupiers and advanced more than 10 km in southern Dnipropetrovsk region. VIDEO (updated)

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Russian Army (12032) Armed Forces HQ (5261) liquidation (3086) elimination (7475)
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