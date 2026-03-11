Soldiers of 425th SAR broke through Russian Federation’s defences, eliminated 600 occupiers and advanced more than 10 km in southern Dnipropetrovsk region. VIDEO (updated)

Ukrainian Armed Forces are conducting offensive operations in the south of Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NET, during the operation, fighters from the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelia" broke through the defences of Russian troops and advanced more than 10 kilometres into enemy positions.

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It is also noted that the Defence Forces have de-occupied the village of Ternove.

"The Ukrainian military operation is ongoing," the video comments say.

Details of the operation

The operation began on 30 January 2026. Around 200 fighters were involved in the assault actions. The direct phase of clearing the settlement of Ternove lasted three days and was accompanied by intense combat clashes.

"Despite the completion of the main phase of the operation, fighting in the area is still ongoing, as the enemy is trying to hold certain positions and is carrying out counterattacks," Skelia said.

According to preliminary estimates, more than 600 Russian occupiers were eliminated during the operation, and substantial losses were inflicted on enemy manpower.

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