On the night of March 15, 2026, units of the Defense Forces struck the 59N6-E "Protivnik" and 73E6 "Parol" radar stations in the Libknekhtivka area of the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

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Damage to the S-400 "Triumph"

In addition, it is reported that a launch unit belonging to the S-400 "Triumph" air defense missile system was hit near Dalny (Temporary Occupied Territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

The extent of the damage is currently being assessed.

Watch more: Enemy ammunition depot in occupied Dovzhansk in Luhansk region has been hit, - media. VIDEO

Damage to the "Valdai" radar station

At the same time, it has been established that the Valdai radar complex in the Primorsky area (Temporarily Occupied Territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea) sustained significant damage as a result of an attack on March 10, 2026.

"Systematic destruction of the enemy's air defense systems significantly reduces its ability to control airspace and provide cover for other military facilities," the General Staff emphasizes.

Watch more: Special Operations Forces struck Iskander launchers in Crimea that were preparing strikes on Ukrainian cities. VIDEO