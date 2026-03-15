Enemy radars "Protyvnik", "Parol" and launcher of S-400 "Triumph" air defense system were hit, - General Staff
On the night of March 15, 2026, units of the Defense Forces struck the 59N6-E "Protivnik" and 73E6 "Parol" radar stations in the Libknekhtivka area of the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.
Damage to the S-400 "Triumph"
In addition, it is reported that a launch unit belonging to the S-400 "Triumph" air defense missile system was hit near Dalny (Temporary Occupied Territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea).
The extent of the damage is currently being assessed.
Damage to the "Valdai" radar station
At the same time, it has been established that the Valdai radar complex in the Primorsky area (Temporarily Occupied Territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea) sustained significant damage as a result of an attack on March 10, 2026.
"Systematic destruction of the enemy's air defense systems significantly reduces its ability to control airspace and provide cover for other military facilities," the General Staff emphasizes.
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