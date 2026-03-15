Enemy ammunition depot in occupied Dovzhansk in Luhansk region has been hit, - media. VIDEO

An ammunition depot belonging to the Russian occupiers has reportedly been hit in the occupied town of Dovzhansk in the Luhansk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the ASTRA Telegram channel.

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Initial details

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces have likely struck an ammunition depot in the occupied town of Dovzhansk (Sverdlovsk) in Ukraine’s Luhansk region," the report states.

A video has also been published showing a fire, bright flashes and sparks flying in all directions. The ammunition is detonating mid-air, and from time to time the night sky is lit up by a bright glow. All this is accompanied by a series of powerful explosions ringing out one after another.

See also: Special Operations Forces struck Iskander launchers in Crimea that were preparing strikes on Ukrainian cities. VIDEO

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that on the night of 15 March, drones attacked the Krasnodar region; an oil depot near Tikhoretsk is on fire, and a power line has been damaged.

Watch more: Special Operations Forces struck Iskander launchers in Crimea that were preparing strikes on Ukrainian cities. VIDEO