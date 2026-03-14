Special Operations Forces struck Iskander launchers in Crimea that were preparing strikes on Ukrainian cities. VIDEO

On the night of 14 March, units of the Special Operations Forces’ Deep Strike unit released footage showing long-range drones striking launchers of the Iskander tactical missile system, which were based in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, one launcher was destroyed near the village of Vyshneve.

Details of the special operation

The vehicle had already been moved from its permanent deployment site to the launch preparation area and was camouflaged in a forest belt.

The launcher was armed with missiles and manned by its crew.

Following a strike by several SOF drones, a secondary detonation of the warhead was recorded.

In addition, thanks to intelligence data received from representatives of the resistance movement in the occupied territory, Ukrainian special forces identified a storage site for Iskander launchers in the village of Kurortne.

Drone strikes were also carried out on the location of the equipment, several of which hit their targets.

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