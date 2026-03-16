Attempted Russian breakthrough in Sloviansk direction: Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed MT-LB and enemy assault groups, – 81st Airborne Brigade. VIDEO
In the Sloviansk sector, Russian forces made an unsuccessful attempt to breach the defences of units from the 81st Airborne Brigade, deploying a "burned-out" MTLB, four motorcycles and several small enemy groups.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the brigade’s press centre.
The Russians attacked from the temporarily occupied city of Siversk
According to preliminary information, enemy vehicles departed from the temporarily occupied city of Siversk. The enemy attempted to outflank our paratroopers’ positions. The enemy launched its main assault using an MTLB, whilst on the opposite flank, the Russians deployed motorcycles and small groups to divert attention.
"After the assault began, the crews of the 81st Brigade’s USF and adjacent units reacted instantly and destroyed the enemy’s MT-LB along with its troops, as well as enemy personnel on motorcycles. Work is underway to identify and destroy the remnants of the enemy infantry, who were moving in groups of 2-3 on foot.
"With the arrival of warmer weather, the Russians will make such breakthrough attempts more frequently, looking for weak spots in our units’ defences. However, our paratroopers are ready for any enemy scenario," the statement reads.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, the brigade reported that Russia was preparing for an offensive in the Sloviansk direction.
- It was also noted that the Russians had begun using analogues to the Ukrainian "Vampire" drones in the Sloviansk direction.
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