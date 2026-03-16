Defence Forces struck "TOR-M1" air defence system, S-300 radar and Russian command posts, - General Staff of AFU

On the night of 16 March, the Defence Forces carried out strikes against the Russian occupiers’ air defence systems and command posts.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Specifically, a strike was recorded on a "TOR-M1" anti-aircraft missile system in the Korobkyne area (temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast), as well as on a TOR anti-aircraft missile system near Balashivka (temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

A radar station belonging to the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system in the Chervonyi area (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast) was also hit.

Watch more: Border guards of "Steel Border" destroyed mortar, ammunition depots and occupiers’ equipment. VIDEO

Defence forces also attacked Russian command posts.

In particular, strikes on command and observation posts were recorded in the areas of Stepne (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast) and Bahate (temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

The extent of the damage inflicted and enemy losses are being clarified.

Read more: Enemy radars "Protyvnik", "Parol" and launcher of S-400 "Triumph" air defense system were hit, - General Staff