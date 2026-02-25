Enemy is accumulating forces in Siversk and Serebrianskyi forestry, - 81st Brigade of Air Assault Forces

The enemy's tactics have not changed over the past week. Every day, Russians try to infiltrate small groups into the interpositional space of the 81st Brigade units, advancing in the dark and using guide drones, bad weather conditions, and camouflage to remain undetected.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the 81st Brigade.

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What is Russia's tactic?

As noted, the number of enemy strikes and reconnaissance UAVs is also increasing, complicating logistics by striking the Defense Forces' transport routes.

"To a greater extent, these are drones and loitering munitions such as Molniya and Lancet, and there are also cases of remote mining with anti-tank and anti-personnel weapons," the report says.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: 3 people wounded and houses damaged as result of enemy shelling. PHOTOS

Accumulation of Russian troops

According to the brigade, the Russians are constantly trying to increase their potential capabilities by accumulating forces in the previously occupied town of Siversk and the Serebrianka Forestry.

Watch more: 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade warriors hit tank, MLRS and occupiers’ ground robots in Kostiantynivka direction. VIDEO