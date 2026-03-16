Russian forces struck Synelnykove district: two dead, seven wounded. Houses destroyed. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of 16 March 2026, the enemy attacked the Zaitseve community in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

This was reported on the Telegram channel by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

There are casualties

As noted, two people were killed as a result of the Russian strike. Seven were injured, including three children.

Read more: Enemy attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, artillery, and aerial bombs: one person was killed and five others were injured

Consequences

According to the Regional Military Administration, a school was damaged and 10 private homes were destroyed. Rescuers recovered the bodies of two victims from under the rubble.

"Three of the injured have been hospitalised. Doctors assess their condition as moderate. The rest will receive outpatient treatment. Among them are two girls aged 8 and 17 and a 17-year-old boy," the statement said.

No further information regarding the enemy shelling is available at this time.

See more: Enemy struck three districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: two wounded, infrastructure damaged. PHOTO

Updated information

According to the SES, a fire broke out and was quickly extinguished by SES firefighters.



























