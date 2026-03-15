Enemy struck three districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: two wounded, infrastructure damaged. PHOTO

Last night, the enemy attacked three districts of the region more than 10 times using drones and artillery. Two people were injured.

This was reported on the Telegram channel by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strikes on the Nikopol district

As noted, in the Nikopol district, the enemy struck Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovka and Marganets communities. Infrastructure facilities and private homes were damaged.

Shelling of Kryvyi Rih

Infrastructure has been damaged in Kryvyi Rih and the Karpivka community. Two men were wounded.

Read on Censor.NET: Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk region: one person killed, six wounded

Shelling of the Synelnykove district

According to the Regional Military Administration, a shop and a five-storey building were damaged in Shakhtarsk, in the Synelnykove district.

According to updated information, another person – a 55-year-old woman – was injured yesterday evening as a result of the attack on the area.

Read: Dnipropetrovsk region under fire: Russia strikes Nikopol, Kamianske and the Synelnykivskyi district. Photo report