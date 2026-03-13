Dnipropetrovsk region under fire: Russia strikes Nikopol, Kamianske and Synelnykove district. PHOTOS

The occupiers used artillery, drones, aerial bombs and rockets against communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Two civilians were wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Synelnykove district

Yesterday evening, the occupiers struck the Pokrovske community with KABs.

Several fires broke out. Two private houses, a garage and an outbuilding were destroyed. Four more houses were damaged.

Kryvyi Rih district

The enemy again struck the Hrushevskyi community with UAVs.

Nikopol district

Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanetsk, and Pokrovske rural communities were hit by drones, MLRS, and artillery.

A 51-year-old man was injured.

"The shelling in the city continued yesterday evening, overnight and this morning. Kamikaze drones and barrelled artillery were used three times. There were no injuries or fatalities.

Three apartment buildings, a cultural centre and a car were damaged. The information is being verified," said Nikopol Mayor Oleksandr Saiuk.

Dnipro district

The enemy launched a missile strike. There were no casualties.

Kamianske district

A 59-year-old woman was injured. As a result of the UAV attack in Kamianske, a fire broke out, damaging an enterprise, two private homes, a car, and a power line.

"Twenty-one enemy UAVs were shot down by air defence forces from the 'East' Air Command in various districts of the region during the night," said Ganza.

Read more: Enemy attacks three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: four injured, one in serious condition













