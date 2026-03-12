Enemy attacks three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: four injured, one in serious condition

Throughout the day on March 12, the enemy attacked Nikopol, Synelnykove, and Kryvyi Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times with artillery and drones, leaving people injured.

This was reported by Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Nikopol district

Nikopol, as well as the Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets, and Pokrovske communities, came under attack in the Nikopol district. Private houses, an enterprise, and a petrol station were damaged.

A 78-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were injured in the Russian shelling. They will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Read more: 10 km from Nikopol, Russians are training to launch drones, attacking civilians – Klymenko

Synelnykove district

In Synelnykove district, the Russians struck the Pokrovske and Mezhova communities. Fires broke out and have already been extinguished.

Men aged 58 and 60 were injured. Both are in the hospital. One of them is in serious condition.

Read more: Russians struck Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times: one person killed and one wounded

Kryvyi Rih district

In the Hrushivka community of Kryvyi Rih district, infrastructure was damaged in the enemy attack.