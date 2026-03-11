Russians struck Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times: one person killed and one wounded

Throughout the day on March 11, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol, Synelnykove, and Kryvyi Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times, using drones and artillery.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

Nikopol District

In the Nikopol district, the enemy struck Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovsk, Chervonohryhorivka, Tomakivka, and Myrivka communities.

Three high-rise buildings, a private house, businesses, administrative buildings, a hospital, infrastructure, cars, an excavator, and agricultural equipment were damaged. Unfortunately, an 81-year-old woman was killed. A 43-year-old man was wounded. He will be treated on an outpatient basis," the report said.

See more: Enemy struck Nikopol district with drones: 9 wounded, including child and 6 police officers, one in serious condition. PHOTO

Synelnykove District

In Synelnykove district, the communities of Shakhtarsk and Petropavlivka were under attack. A house was on fire.

Kryvyi Rih District

In Kryvyi Rih, Russians struck the communities of Zelenodolsk and Hrushevka. The infrastructure and a car were damaged.