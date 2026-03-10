Enemy struck Nikopol district with drones: 9 wounded, including child and 6 police officers, one in serious condition. PHOTO
Today, 10 March 2026, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with FPV drones. Nine people were injured, including a four-year-old child.
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
A 4-year-old girl is among the wounded in Marhanets
As noted, three people were injured in Marhanets. Among them is a 4-year-old girl. All are receiving outpatient treatment. A minibus was damaged.
Six police officers were injured during an attack in Nikopol
According to the RMA, six people were injured in Nikopol.
"All of them are police officers who were on duty when the enemy attack took place. A 42-year-old police officer was hospitalised in serious condition. Police and rescue vehicles were damaged," the report said.
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