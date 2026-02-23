Russia strikes Dnipropetrovsk region: man wounded, State Emergency Service unit and residential buildings damaged. PHOTOS
As a result of Russian attacks, a man was injured and a State Emergency Service unit in Dnipropetrovsk region was damaged.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Emergency Service press centre.
Strike on Pavlohrad district
As noted, in the evening, Russia struck a sanatorium in the Pavlohrad district. One man was wounded.
Strike on the Synelnykivskyi district
At night, the Russians launched an air strike on the Pokrovsk community in the Synelnykivskyi district.
"As a result of the attack, the shock wave damaged the building of the fire and rescue unit – windows were broken and the ceiling was damaged," the report said.
An outbuilding caught fire on the territory of a private household.
The strike caused a fire in one of the apartments of a multi-storey building.
Firefighters eliminated the consequences of the attacks.
Consequences
Fourteen rescuers and four pieces of equipment were involved in the work.
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