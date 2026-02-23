Russia strikes Dnipropetrovsk region: man wounded, State Emergency Service unit and residential buildings damaged. PHOTOS

As a result of Russian attacks, a man was injured and a State Emergency Service unit in Dnipropetrovsk region was damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Emergency Service press centre.

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Strike on Pavlohrad district

As noted, in the evening, Russia struck a sanatorium in the Pavlohrad district. One man was wounded.

Read more: Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: three wounded, infrastructure destroyed

Strike on the Synelnykivskyi district

At night, the Russians launched an air strike on the Pokrovsk community in the Synelnykivskyi district.

"As a result of the attack, the shock wave damaged the building of the fire and rescue unit – windows were broken and the ceiling was damaged," the report said.

An outbuilding caught fire on the territory of a private household.

The strike caused a fire in one of the apartments of a multi-storey building.

Firefighters eliminated the consequences of the attacks.

Consequences















See more: Russian troops shelled two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: houses and enterprise damaged. PHOTO

Fourteen rescuers and four pieces of equipment were involved in the work.