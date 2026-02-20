Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: three wounded, infrastructure destroyed

Since the evening of 19 February, the enemy has attacked three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times with drones, artillery and "Grad" MLRS. Three people were wounded as a result of the shelling.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

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Nikopol region: wounded man and destruction of infrastructure

In the Nikopol region, the communities of Nikopol, Marhanetska and Pokrovska were affected. A 42-year-old man was injured and hospitalised in a moderate condition.

Enterprises, a gymnasium, banks, a post office, a café, a shop and about ten cars were damaged.

Pavlohrad district: injured woman, fires

In the Bohdanivska community of the Pavlohrad district, a 48-year-old woman was wounded and hospitalised in a moderate condition. Houses and cars were set on fire as a result of the shelling.

Synelnykivshchyna: pensioner injured and home destroyed

In the Synelnykivskyi district, the communities of Dubovykivka and Vasylkivka were hit. An 87-year-old woman was injured. A fire broke out and homes were damaged.

See more: Russians attacked Synelnykove and Nikopol districts: one man killed, administrative buildings and infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS