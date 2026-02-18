Russians attacked Synelnykove and Nikopol districts: one man killed, administrative buildings and infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS
Throughout the day on 18 February, Russian troops struck settlements in the Synelnykove and Nikopol districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in casualties and destruction.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
Synelnykove district
The occupiers struck with drones and KABs. They targeted the Pokrovske and Mezhova communities.
A private house burned down, and administrative buildings and infrastructure were damaged.
A 61-year-old man was killed in the Pokrovske community.
Nikopol district
The enemy attacked the communities of Nikopol, Myrove, Marhanets, Pokrovske, and Chervonohryhorivka with artillery and drones.
Three private houses, a farm building, a car and infrastructure were damaged.
Aftermath of the shelling
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password