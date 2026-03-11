10 km from Nikopol, Russians are training to launch drones, attacking civilians – Klymenko

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that Basic Combined Arms Training (BCAT) for Russian troops is taking place 10 kilometres from Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region, where they launch drones to attack civilians.

He said this while speaking to journalists, Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy UAV launch point

"Constant shelling of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region. There, it is less than 10 km from the UAV launch point. There is information that Russians are also training there during BCAT to launch drones. At the civilian population. They strike separately with UAVs and separately with artillery," the minister said.

Read more: Russians struck Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times: one person killed and one wounded

Shelling of the border area

The minister also said that the situation with shelling in Semenivka in the Chernihiv region is extremely difficult.

"It is Ukraine’s northernmost district centre. Russians are destroying everything within a 20-kilometre zone. Border settlements are almost all completely destroyed. All administrative buildings. So that the authorities cannot operate steadily," the head of the Interior Ministry said.

In addition, Klymenko said that seven State Emergency Service (SES) vehicles had been lost over the past weekend during repeated enemy strikes.

"They are destroying infrastructure, striking those who come to help people," Klymenko added.

See more: Drones attacked Semenivka in Chernihiv region - houses, shop and sawmill were damaged, there are wounded. PHOTOS