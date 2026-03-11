Drones attacked Semenivka in Chernihiv region - houses, shop and sawmill were damaged, there are wounded. PHOTOS

Since early morning, the town of Semenivka in Chernihiv Oblast has been under attack by enemy strike drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration.

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According to the RMA, the Russian military is using "Molniya" strike drones. One of the drones hit a five-storey residential building. As a result, the facade of the building was damaged and windows in the apartments were broken.

Another target was a grocery store. The attack damaged the premises and a civilian vehicle.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: 4 people killed and 23 wounded as result of enemy shelling. PHOTOS

A hit was also recorded on the territory of a sawmill. After the strike, the production workshop caught fire.

Four local residents are known to have been injured. Among them are three women aged 48, 50 and 73, as well as a 53-year-old man.

Medical personnel are providing all the wounded with the necessary assistance. Information about the consequences of the attack is being clarified.

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