Occupiers shelled 46 settlements in the Kherson region: 2 people were killed and 12 more were wounded. VIDEO

Over the past day, Russian troops have been hitting towns in the Kherson region, causing injuries and deaths.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Attacked settlements

Over the past day, Sadove, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Beryslav, Urozhayne, Bilozerka, Kachkarivka, Novoraysk, Sofiivka, Shyroka Balka, Darivka, Muzykovka, Novovoskresenske, Trifonivka, Osokorivka, Dudchany, Novokairy, Havrylivka, Kizomys, Veletenske, Naddniprianske, Molodizhne, Prydniprovske, Burhunka, Vesele, Virivka, Dniprovske, Zmiivka, Zorivka, Zolota Balka, Ivanivka, Lvove, Mykilsk, Mykolaivka, Mykhailivka, Novotiahynka, Poniativka, Tokarivka, Tyahynka, Kozatske, Romashkove, Yantarne, Rozlyv, Tomyna Balka, Stanislav, and the city of Kherson.

Where did the Russians strike?

The Russian military targeted critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of settlements in the region, damaging four high-rise buildings and 13 private houses. The occupiers also destroyed a shop, farm buildings, and private cars.

As a result of Russian aggression, one person was killed, and 12 others were wounded, including one child.

Yesterday, seven people were evacuated from the liberated communities in the region.

Shelling of Kherson

Later it became known that an elderly woman who was injured in the Russian shelling of the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson on 9 March died in hospital. For several days, doctors fought desperately to save the life of the 91-year-old Kherson resident. However, her injuries proved fatal.

Prokudin also showed what one of the residential areas in the Korabelny district of Kherson looks like after it was shelled by the Russian army yesterday evening.

As a result of the "strikes," about half a dozen private houses were damaged. Windows were broken, facades, fences, and roofs were destroyed.

An elderly woman was seriously injured in the courtyard of her own house. She is currently in the hospital, where our medics are providing her with all the necessary assistance.

Employees of the Kherson Regional Municipal Emergency and Rescue Service are already working at the site of the strikes. Specialists are helping Kherson residents to deal with the aftermath of the shelling.

Read more: Russia shelled Kherson and region with artillery and drones throughout day: one person killed, casualties reported