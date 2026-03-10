Russia shelled Kherson and region with artillery and drones throughout day: one person killed, casualties reported

Throughout 10 March 2026, Russian troops once again attacked settlements in the region using artillery, MLRS, mortars and various types of drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office and information from the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Kherson

Two people were injured as a result of artillery shelling.

Another three civilians were injured in the regional center in enemy FPV drone attacks.

As a result of shelling in the Korabelnyi district, a 16-year-old boy sustained a concussion, a blast injury and a chest contusion. He is currently hospitalized.

At about 5:30 p.m., the enemy struck the Korabelnyi district of the city. A 66-year-old Kherson resident was injured. She was taken to hospital in serious condition. The woman sustained a concussion, blast and closed head injuries, and shrapnel wounds to the chest and abdomen. At the time of the Russian attack, she was in her yard.

At around 6:00 p.m., Russian occupiers once again shelled Kherson. A 58-year-old city resident sustained a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to the arm. Medics provided the victim with the necessary assistance at the scene. He was in his yard during the shelling.

Read more: Russian attacks on Kherson region: four wounded, houses and cars damaged

Antonivka

At about 9:40 a.m., the occupiers dropped explosives from a UAV in Antonivka. A 74-year-old woman was in the strike zone. She died in the hospital from her severe injuries.

Read more: In morning, enemy struck Kherson, Antonivka, and Mykilske: there are casualties. PHOTOS

Dariivka

Four people were injured as a result of artillery shelling in Dariivka.

Damage

In addition, private houses, apartment buildings, a store, and vehicles were damaged.

Mining of the Kherson territory

Enemy mining of the city’s territory has now been recorded. Anti-personnel mines of the "Pryanyk" ("Plyushka") type were found in neighborhoods located near the Koshova River.

"We urge residents not to move through the specified area. The mined area may be larger. Be careful and do not put yourselves in danger!" the Regional Military Administration stressed.

See more: Russia attacked Kherson region with drones and artillery: police officer killed, 8 others wounded. PHOTOS