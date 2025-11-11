Russian attacks on Kherson region: four wounded, houses and cars damaged

Throughout the day on November 11, Russian troops carried out strikes on Kherson and settlements in the Kherson region, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.

As noted, the Russian army attacked settlements in the Kherson region with artillery and drones.

Victims of Russian strikes

As of 5:30 p.m., it is known that four people have been injured as a result of Russian shelling.

Yes, two civilians were wounded in Kherson and Dariivka due to attacks using UAVs.

Two more - Bilozertsi and Komyshany as a result of artillery shelling.

It is reported that private houses and vehicles were also damaged.

Read more: Russian drone hits civilian vehicle in Kharkiv region: man injured

What preceded it?

It is known that on November 11, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Kherson on the occasion of the third anniversary of the city's de-occupation.

Zelensky announced decisions that are intended to strengthen Kherson against the backdrop of Russian attacks.

In Kherson, Zelenskyheld a meeting on security and socio-economic issues in the city and region.