Russian drone hits civilian vehicle in Kharkiv region: man injured

On November 11, the police received information that an FPV drone belonging to the occupiers had attacked a civilian vehicle in the Derhachi community in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police.

A man was injured. The victim, who suffered multiple blast injuries, was taken to hospital

A 70-year-old resident of the village of Kozacha Lopan, who was in a vehicle, was injured as a result of the strike. The man was hospitalized with explosive wounds.

This information has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations.

We remind you that over the past day, two settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy strikes. As a result of the shelling, a 55-year-old and a 75-year-old woman were injured. At least ten private residential buildings and farm buildings were damaged.

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