In morning, enemy struck Kherson, Antonivka, and Mykilske: there are casualties. PHOTOS

Since the evening, Russian forces have been attacking Kherson with drones and artillery. On the morning of 15 November, they struck Mykilskyi.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

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It is noted that at around 10:10 p.m. on 14 November, Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on one of the streets in Kherson.

The explosion killed a 63-year-old man who was on the street.

On the morning of 15 November, Russian troops shelled the regional centre with artillery. An 88-year-old woman who was in her house was killed in the attack.

Also, at around 8:40 a.m., the village of Mykilske in the Kherson district came under enemy artillery fire. A 38-year-old man who was on the street was killed in the attack.

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In addition, the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported that a local resident was killed as a result of another Russian shelling of Antonivka.

A 59-year-old man was hit by enemy fire. He suffered fatal injuries.

Shelling of the region over the past day

Over the past day, Russian troops have been targeting critical, transport and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas in the region, damaging 15 private houses. The occupiers also destroyed a cell tower, administrative buildings, a farm building and private cars.

One person was killed and seven others were wounded as a result of Russian aggression.

Consequences of enemy strikes











Read more: Russian attacks on Kherson region: four wounded, houses and cars damaged