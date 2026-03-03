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News Photo Shelling of the Kherson region Shelling of Kherson
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Russia attacked Kherson region with drones and artillery: police officer killed, 8 others wounded. PHOTOS

Throughout the day on 3 March, Russian troops launched massive attacks on settlements in the Kherson region using artillery and drones. One person was killed and eight others were wounded in the shelling, including police officers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office and the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

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"According to the investigation, on 3 March 2026, the enemy army attacked settlements in the region with artillery, including rocket and mortar weapons, and various types of drones.

As of 5:30 p.m., one person was reported dead and eight others injured as a result of Russian aggression," the statement said.

See also: Kherson patrol officer Andriy Antsibor killed in Russian drone attack. PHOTO

Strikes on Kherson

  • At around 05:00 a.m., a police officer was killed after a strike UAV hit near a service vehicle, and another officer was wounded.

  • All attacks on civilians throughout the day were also carried out using various types of UAVs. In Kherson, three women and three men were injured.

Darivka

  • Another woman was injured in Darivka.

Read more: Woman killed and five injured in shelling of Kherson and region

Destruction

  • Private houses and apartment buildings, as well as vehicles, were damaged.

  • At around 5:00 p.m., the enemy once again dropped explosives from a drone onto the premises of one of the municipal enterprises of the Kherson City Council. The building was damaged, a wall was destroyed, and more than 10 windows were shattered.

See more: One person was killed and two were wounded as result of Russian shelling of Kherson region. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Shelling of Kherson region on 3 March: one casualty, eight wounded
Shelling of Kherson region on 3 March: one casualty, eight wounded
Shelling of Kherson region on 3 March: one casualty, eight wounded
Shelling of Kherson region on 3 March: one casualty, eight wounded
Shelling of Kherson region on 3 March: one casualty, eight wounded

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Kherson (1497) Kherson region (2696) Kherson district (588) Dar’yivka (9)
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