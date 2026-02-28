One person was killed and two were wounded as result of Russian shelling of Kherson region. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Today, 28 February 2026, Russian Armed Forces personnel continued shelling settlements in the Kherson region using artillery, mortars and unmanned aerial vehicles, resulting in deaths and injuries.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.
Victims of shelling
As of 17:30, it has been established that one person was killed and two civilians were wounded as a result of the attacks.
- In the morning, an enemy drone attacked a street in one of the districts of Kherson, burning a 31-year-old man.
- At around 11:15 a.m., a 46-year-old woman was injured in similar circumstances.
- In the afternoon, Russian troops carried out an artillery attack on Bilozerka. A 72-year-old local resident was killed in the attack.
Damage
In addition, private and apartment buildings, a dormitory, and vehicles were damaged as a result of the shelling.
Consequences of the shelling
The consequences of the shelling were shown by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
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