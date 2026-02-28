Ruscists attacked Zaporizhzhia region 664 times in day: houses, cars, and infrastructure were damaged
Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupiers have launched 664 strikes on 37 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. There is damage.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.
Where were the shellings?
- Yes, Russian troops carried out 19 air strikes on Komyshuvas, Bilenke, Lysogirka, Shevchenkivskyi, Samiilivka, Lyubymivka, Barvinivka, Lyubytske, Odarivka, Veselyanka, Kopan, Zahirne, Huliaipilske, Verkhnia Tersia, Blakytne, Preobrazhenka, Charivne, and Luhivske.
UAV and MLRS attacks
349 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Novomykolaivka, Rizdvyanka, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Pavlivka, Hulyaypole, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Zelenе, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Shcherbaky, Charivne, Varvarivka, and Dorozhnyanka.
Six rocket attacks were launched on the territories of Komyshuvakha, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, and Zeleny. 290 artillery strikes were delivered on the territory of Stepnogorsk, Primorsky, Stepove, Maly Shcherbakiv, Pavlivka, Hulyaypole, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Zelene, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Dorozhnyanka, Charivne, Varvarivka, and Shcherbakiv.
There were 112 reports of damage to homes, cars, and infrastructure.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password