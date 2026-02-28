Ruscists attacked Zaporizhzhia region 664 times in day: houses, cars, and infrastructure were damaged

Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupiers have launched 664 strikes on 37 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. There is damage.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

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Where were the shellings?

Yes, Russian troops carried out 19 air strikes on Komyshuvas, Bilenke, Lysogirka, Shevchenkivskyi, Samiilivka, Lyubymivka, Barvinivka, Lyubytske, Odarivka, Veselyanka, Kopan, Zahirne, Huliaipilske, Verkhnia Tersia, Blakytne, Preobrazhenka, Charivne, and Luhivske.

Read also on Censor.NET: Massive UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia: houses on fire, four people injured, including one teenager. PHOTOS

UAV and MLRS attacks

349 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Novomykolaivka, Rizdvyanka, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Pavlivka, Hulyaypole, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Zelenе, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Shcherbaky, Charivne, Varvarivka, and Dorozhnyanka.

Six rocket attacks were launched on the territories of Komyshuvakha, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, and Zeleny. 290 artillery strikes were delivered on the territory of Stepnogorsk, Primorsky, Stepove, Maly Shcherbakiv, Pavlivka, Hulyaypole, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Zelene, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Dorozhnyanka, Charivne, Varvarivka, and Shcherbakiv.

There were 112 reports of damage to homes, cars, and infrastructure.

See more: Enemy attacked railway station in Dnipropetrovsk region: train driver was injured. PHOTO