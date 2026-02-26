Woman killed and five injured in shelling of Kherson and region

On 26 February 2026, servicemen of the Russian army continued attacks on settlements in the Kherson region using artillery, mortar weapons and drones. One person was killed and five others were injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

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Under the procedural supervision of the Kherson region prosecutor’s offices, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of war crimes (Parts 1 and 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Read more: Local resident injured in Russian attack on Orikhiv

Kherson

At approximately 2:00 p.m. and over the course of several hours, a massive artillery strike targeted one of Kherson’s districts. As a result, a 62-year-old woman sustained injuries incompatible with life.

Four other local residents were wounded. The information is being clarified.

Arkhanhelske

One person was also injured due to the detonation of an unidentified explosive device. The man, who sustained multiple injuries, is currently hospitalized.

Read more: Russians attacked railway infrastructure in three regions, hit children’s railway in Kharkiv region

Destruction

Private and apartment buildings, other civilian infrastructure facilities, and vehicles were damaged.

Earlier, it was reported that ruscists attacked a mosque in Kherson, damaging its façade and interior premises.

Read more: 14-year-old boy injured in drone attack in Sumy region