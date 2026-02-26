14-year-old boy injured in drone attack in Sumy region

In the Sumy region, a 14-year-old boy was injured during a Russian drone attack.

This was reported by Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET informs.

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Casualties from drone strikes

"In one of the starosta districts of the Sumy community, a 14-year-old boy was injured by debris from a Russian drone.

Medics examined him and provided the necessary assistance. The teenager’s life is not currently in danger," the statement reads.

Read more: 684 children have died in Ukraine during full-scale war – Zelenska

Russia attacks the Sumy region with drones

Throughout the day, the enemy has been deploying strike UAVs of various types against communities in the region. Some of the drones are being shot down by Ukraine’s Defence Forces; however, there have unfortunately been direct hits.

"During the threat of enemy drones, it is dangerous to remain outdoors. It is necessary to move to shelters or other safe locations. Particular attention must be paid to the safety of children. Even debris can pose a threat," the Regional Military Administration urged.

Read more: Two more teenagers rescued from temporarily occupied part of Kherson region

Earlier, it was reported that 4,200 people remain in the mandatory evacuation zone in the Sumy border area.