4,200 people remain in mandatory evacuation zone in Sumy border area – Regional Military Administration

Russians continue shelling border communities in the Sumy region. The most dangerous area is the five-kilometer zone from the border, where the evacuation of the population is ongoing.

This was reported by Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET informs.

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Children were evacuated

It is noted that residents of 116 settlements within this zone are subject to evacuation. A total of 4,200 people still remain in the five-kilometer zone.

It is emphasized that there are no children among them.

"Those who have not left have submitted an official refusal. It is their right. We understand how difficult it is to leave one’s home. But it is important to say honestly: there is no safety in a zone of constant shelling," Hryhorov stressed.

Read more: Enemy launched missile strike on enterprise in Sumy region

Residents urged to leave

He also noted that medics, rescuers, and police officers have repeatedly come under enemy fire while heading to provide assistance. Unfortunately, there have also been tragic cases.

"I urge border residents once again to weigh all the risks. Evacuation and resettlement are ensured. While there is an opportunity for safe departure, make use of it," the Head of the Regional Military Administration added.

Read more: Over 60 people, including 10 children, were evacuated from border area of Sumy region in week