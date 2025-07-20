Over 60 people, including 10 children, were evacuated from border area of Sumy region in week

Over 60 people, including 10 children, have been evacuated from three districts of the Sumy region this week.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, these are residents of the Velykopysarivka, Bilopillia, Richkivka, Vorozhbianka, Hlukhivka, and Seredyna-Buda districts.

It is also reported that 213 settlements in 18 communities of the region are currently subject to evacuation, which are constantly shelled by the Russian army.

"We continue to help everyone who decides to leave dangerous settlements. In safer areas, people can go to a transit center, receive basic humanitarian, medical, and psychological assistance, apply for payments, and learn about resettlement options," Hryhorov added.

Also read: More than 50 residents, including 10 children, evacuated from Sumy region overnight - OVA