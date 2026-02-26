Local resident injured in Russian attack on Orikhiv
On 26 February, Russian forces struck the frontline city of Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region, leaving one person injured.
The head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this, Censor.NET informs.
What is known?
"Russians shelled Orikhiv. A local resident was injured. The victim is receiving all necessary medical assistance," the statement reads.
It was previously reported that on 25 February, the enemy attacked Orikhiv: one person was killed and the fate of another remains unknown.
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