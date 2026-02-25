Enemy strikes Orikhiv: one killed, fate of another person unknown

On 25 February, Russian troops carried out an artillery strike on the frontline town of Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in one fatality.

This was reported by Head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

It is noted that a 61-year-old man was killed in the attack. The fate of another person remains unknown.

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Search and rescue operations are currently ongoing.

In addition, residential buildings were destroyed as a result of the enemy strike.

Background

It is recalled that over the past day, Russian forces carried out 643 strikes on 32 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the shelling, four people were killed and two others were injured.

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