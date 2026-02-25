Enemy hit car with drone in Sumy region: rescuer Pavlo Kolisnyk killed (updated). PHOTO

A 57-year-old man was killed in the Velykopysarivka district in the Sumy region as a result of a Russian drone strike.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy RMA, according to Censor.NET.

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A drone hits a car

As noted, the enemy targeted his civilian vehicle. The man died on the spot from his injuries.

"The Russians have once again struck at the civilian population. They have taken the life of a person who dedicated himself to saving others," the statement said.

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Updated information

Later, the State Emergency Service reported that the deceased man was a rescuer.

"Today, russia took the life of another rescuer: in the Sumy region, in the Velykopysarivska community, an enemy FPV drone hit a car, killing Pavlo Kolisnyk, a firefighter and rescuer from the 33rd state fire and rescue station of the 1st state fire and rescue detachment of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Sumy region. He was returning from duty when a Russian drone hit his car... He was driving home after a shift — a shift to which he had devoted almost his entire life since 1997," the statement said.