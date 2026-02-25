95 out of 115 enemy UAVs neutralized, hits at 11 locations, - Air Force
On the night of February 25, 2026, Russian troops attacked with 115 Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types of strike UAVs, about 60 of which were "Shaheds."
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.
As noted, the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
How did our air defense system perform?
According to preliminary data, as of 07:30 a.n., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 95 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.
Consequences
18 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations.
"The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!" emphasize the Air Force.
What preceded it?
- As reported, from the evening of February 24, Russian drones continued to attack Ukrainian cities.
- Yes, the enemy attacked critical infrastructure in Mykolaiv and the region with "suicide bombers."
- The Russian Federation also shelled more than 30 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region: four people were killed and others were wounded.
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