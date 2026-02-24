Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 24 February, - Ukrainian Air Force (updated)

On the evening of February 24, Russian drones continue to attack Ukrainian cities.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Movement of enemy UAVs

At 7:06 p.m.- Several enemy UAVs in the Black Sea heading towards the Mykolaiv region.

At 7:10 p.m. - UAV in the Kharkiv region in the direction of Vilshany/Pereichne.

At 7:15 p.m. - UAVs over Chuhuiv from the east.

At 7:16 p.m. - A group of UAVs in the north of the Sumy region heading for Shostka.

At 7:19 p.m. - UAVs heading for Kharkiv from the east.

Updated information

7:21 p.m. – A group of UAVs from Belgorod region, Russia, heading toward northern Kharkiv region.

7:23 p.m. – UAVs in southern Mykolaiv region heading toward Mykolaiv.

7:43 p.m. – UAVs over the Black Sea moving toward Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district.

8:05 p.m. – UAVs in Odesa region heading toward the town of Kiliia.

Updated information

8:16 p.m. – UAVs reported in Odesa region heading toward Izmail.

8:20 p.m. – A group of UAVs in northern Sumy region heading toward Chernihiv region.

8:25 p.m. – UAVs in northern Zaporizhzhia region heading toward Novomykolaivka.

8:27 p.m. – UAVs north of the town of Koriukivka in Chernihiv region heading west.

8:50 p.m. – UAVs over the Black Sea moving toward Mykolaiv region.

9:09 p.m. – UAVs in Chernihiv region heading toward/past Nosivka; UAVs in eastern Kharkiv region heading toward the settlement of Prolisne.

9:20 p.m. – UAVs in northern Kherson region heading toward Mykolaiv region.

9:27 p.m. – UAVs in northern Kherson region changed course toward Kherson.

9:29 p.m. – Activity of enemy tactical aviation in the south-eastern direction. Threat of air-launched weapons for frontline regions.

9:33 p.m. – Launches of guided aerial bombs by enemy tactical aviation toward Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

9:37 p.m. – Kharkiv region – a group of UAVs heading toward Bezliudivka/Vasyshcheve.

9:43 p.m. – UAVs in the area of the town of Snihurivka (Mykolaiv region), heading north.

9:58 p.m. – UAVs in northern Donetsk region heading south-west.

Updated information

10:14 p.m. – Launches of guided aerial bombs at the border of Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions heading toward southern Dnipropetrovsk region.

10:20 p.m. – Launches of guided aerial bombs toward Donetsk region.

10:46 p.m. – Launches of guided aerial bombs by enemy tactical aviation toward Sumy region.

Take care of yourselves and stay in safe places!